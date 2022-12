PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-known bakery in Providence is closing after nearly 100 years in business.

Wayland Bakery has been selling its famous cakes and desserts on the East Side since 1928.

#NEW Employees at Wayland Bakery in #Providence confirm the business, which has been here since 1928, is closing. Their last day will be Saturday. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/sUVO7vp7gq — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) December 28, 2022

Customers told 12 News this is a “huge loss” for the community.

It’s unclear why they are closing at this time. The bakery’s last day is Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.