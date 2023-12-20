WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The most wonderful time of year holds a special meaning for many families in Rhode Island and across the country.

For Viviana Argueta, Christmas is about “being home with your family and Christmas movies and just relaxing.”

12 News caught up with Argueta at the Warwick Mall, where she was buying matching Christmas pajamas.

Warwick Mall General Manager Domenic Schiavone said the mall has seen thousands of customers this season.

“It has been very busy. We had a great start to Black Friday,” Schiavone said, referencing the day that’s traditionally seen as the start of the holiday shopping season. “We kind of had record-breaking traffic since before COVID-19.”

He told 12 News the Washington Bridge breakdown didn’t have a measurable impact on the mall, though there was a bit more foot traffic last week from people who were trying to avoid going into Providence.

“We have just shy of seven million visitors a year, and I would say a good chunk of that comes in the last quarter of the year,” he added.

The shopping frenzy comes after November saw a 0.3% increase in retail sales over October, according to the National Retail Federation.

“I have been pleasantly surprised,” Schiavone told 12 News, adding, “I think its a good thing.”