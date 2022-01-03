Want a plastic straw with your drink? In RI, you’ll have to ask your server

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you want a straw with your drink while at your favorite bar or restaurant, you’re now going to have to ask for it.

Food service establishments in Rhode Island are now prohibited from providing single-use plastic straws unless a patron asks for one.

The mandate went into effect on Jan. 1, and was signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee last summer.

The law is not an outright ban against plastic straws, and allows those with disabilities, some of whom need straws, to get them upon request.

Businesses that continue to offer straws without being asked for one by the patron will be notified twice of the violation before they are fined $25 for each offense. Those fines will not exceed $300 annually.