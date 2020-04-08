Wall Street ticks up amid unsettled trading around the world

In this photo taken from video provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Kevin McSpedon, Assistant Chief Electrician, rings the opening bell at the NYSE, recognizing Sandi Vandiver, associate at a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ticked higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday. Maybe this time it will last.

Trading remained unsettled around the world, with Asian stock markets mixed and European indexes down. A day before, a big gain for the S&P 500 suddenly vanished, coinciding with another slide for oil prices.

The S&P 500 was up 1%, as of 10:45 am. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213 points, or 0.9%, to 22,868 and the Nasdaq was up 0.9%.

Markets have been incredibly volatile in recent weeks as investors blindly guess how badly the coronavirus outbreak will hurt corporate profits amid suffocating uncertainty. The economic damage is widespread, and France’s central bank said its economy entered a recession with a 6% drop in the first three months of the year.

Countering that has been unprecedented aid from governments and central banks. Some investors are also pointing to nascent signs that infections and deaths may soon be peaking or plateauing in several hotspots around the world.

Caught between those forces are investors, who have sent the S&P 500 down about 20% from its record set in February. Earlier, it had fallen as much as a third from that mark, reflecting investors’ expectations for a steep, sudden recession and drops in corporate profits. Where stocks go from here depends on how long it takes for the economy to reopen and get closer to what used to be normal.

In the meantime, big moves for stocks have become the norm. A 1% move for the the U.S. stock market in a day used to be considered notable. Since the S&P 500 began selling off in February, it’s happened 85% of the time.

Stocks that have been beaten down the most since the sell-off began in February were leading the market Wednesday, including energy companies, retailers, airlines and other travel-related companies. That was also the early trend of Tuesday, before the gains vanished.

Marathon Petroleum rose 8.8%, Nordstrom gained 8.3% and United Airlines was up 7.4%, though all three are still down more than 50% for 2020 so far.

Treasury yields, which signaled worries about the economic damage coming from the coronavirus outbreak earlier than the stock market, were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 0.73%.

In Europe, stocks dipped as finance ministers clashed over a proposal to collectively combat the health crisis. Countries that have been hardest hit there by COVID-19 are also among those that can least afford to pay for it, such as Italy and Spain. But the outbreak is dragging on economies across the continent. German economists predict its economy will shrink 4.2% this year.

Germany’s DAX slipped 1.1%, and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.2%. The FTSE 100 in London lost 1.4%.

Trading in Asia was more mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1%, while stocks in South Korea fell 0.9% and Hong Kong lost 1.2%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.01, or 4.4%, to $24.64 a barrel Wednesday, recovering some of its 9.4% slide from the prior day. Oil prices have been even more volatile than stocks recently as Russia and Saudi Arabia argue about whether to cut production in the face of withering demand. Oil producers are set to meet on Thursday, and an announcement for production cuts to prop up the price of crude is possible.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 28 cents to $32.15.

While many investors are preoccupied with the pandemic, energy remains another major factor driving trading.

Even Thursday’s meeting was in doubt after Iran demanded greater clarity on the scale of U.S. oil production before talks can start.

For “more immediate market stability concerns, all eyes and ears remain trained on the success of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

More than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed around the world, with more than 399,000 of them in the United States.

For most people the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death. More than 83,000 people have died, while over 308,000 have recovered, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

