LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — As construction continues on an expansion to Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln, 12 News was given a tour of the work that’s been done so far.

The 40,000-square-foot expansion, featuring slot machines, table games, and more, is scheduled to open in mid- to late April.

The new area will have an Asian culture theme, complete with a restaurant and spa which is already open, according to Bally’s Vice President and General Manager Tony Rohrer.

“This is a major milestone in the continued development of the facility and it’s really a platform that will continue to drive us forward and makes us continue to be involved with the state of Rhode Island,” Rohrer said Tuesday.

Check out the above video to see inside the casino expansion.