Verizon internet outage affecting customers in Northeast

NEW YORK (WPRI/AP) — Verizon FiOS customers in the Northeast are reportedly experiencing an internet outage Tuesday.

Verizon Support tweeted that it may have been caused by a fiber cut in Brooklyn, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

In an emailed statement 90 minutes after the outage was first reported, Verizon said it was working on the problem hurting Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” and that some service had already been restored.

Verizon didn’t give any estimate in its email about when the problem would be fixed and didn’t reply to questions about what caused the problem.

The tweet said customers can use the My Fios app for updates. They also provide service outage information on their website.

There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021

Comcast, another major internet service provider, said it had not observed problems with its network Tuesday.

People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services in a geographic area stretching from Washington to Boston. That densely populated region includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.

The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.

Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network isn’t the cause of the problem.

It said that for about an hour and a half, ending at around 12:45 p.m. Eastern, some customers on the East Coast had problems connecting to Amazon Web Services, or AWS. It said its services were operating normally.

Google said it also had not found issues with its own services and was investigating.

“We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network,” the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post. “We are investigating the issue with the external provider.”

The East Coast outages began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m, according to Doug Madory, director of Internet Analysis at Kentik, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12% drop in traffic volume to Verizon.

Madory said he did not yet know if other carriers were impacted.

This story has been revised to correct the spelling of the network monitoring company Kentik.