SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An iconic Massachusetts restaurant and wedding venue is coming back.

After a multimillion-dollar renovation is complete, the Venus is expected to reopen in the middle of November, according to Swansea Town Selectman Chris Carreiro.

Construction started early this summer after closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when all big events were canceled.

Monte Ferris Jr., the son of owner Monte Ferris, is the lead behind the project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.