US ends probe of GM headlamp failures with no added recalls

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that it’s closing a 4-year-old investigation without seeking any more recalls.

In 2017, the agency opened a probe to see if recalls from 2014 and 2015 covered enough vehicles. The investigation included nearly 318,000 mid-size SUVs as well as some Buick and Pontiac sedans from 2002 through 2009.

The recalls were due to the failure of headlamp controls that caused the vehicles to lose low-beam and daytime running lights.

Investigators looked into whether all vehicles with the same controls should be recalled.