DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into Tesla allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while vehicles are moving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Tuesday that Tesla disabled the feature called “passenger play” with an online software update in December of 2021 under pressure from the agency.

The agency says removing “passenger play” resolved its concerns about distracted driving.

The 2021 software update covered more than 580,000 vehicles from the 2017 through 2022 model years.

The agency said it opened the investigation in December of 2021 after getting a complaint from a Tesla owner that games could be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving.