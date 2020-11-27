US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Investors betting that the stock market will continue to notch gains are increasingly doing so by trading options. The volume of option contracts to buy or sell Microsoft and Tesla shares is up more than twofold from 2019, while Apple option contract volume is up more than 86%. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that front suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.

The probe announced Friday covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs.

The agency says 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph, including four at highway speeds.

The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

