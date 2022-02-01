United Way offers to help Rhode Islanders file their taxes for free

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The United Way of Rhode Island is once again offering to help Rhode Islanders file their taxes for free.

The “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” program connects those who qualify with someone who can help them prepare and file their taxes.

Last year, United Way said local volunteers helped file more than 19,000 tax returns, which resulted in more than $19 million in refunds.

The VITA program is offered nationwide in partnership with the IRS and has been available locally since 2005, according to United Way’s Roshni Darnal.

Darnal said there are 25 VITA locations across the state, nearly all of which are staffed with bilingual volunteers who have “many years of tax filing credentials.”

Rhode Islanders interested in finding the nearest location and making an appointment can check online or call 211 to touch base with United Way directly.

To qualify for the program, Rhode Islanders must make less than the yearly income listed below:

Single, head of household:

$21,430 – no qualifying children

$42,158 – one qualifying child

$47,915 – two qualifying children

$51,464 – three or more qualifying children

Married, filing jointly:

$27,380 – no qualifying children

$48,108 – one qualifying child

$53,865 – two qualifying children

$57,414– three or more qualifying children

Darnal said Rhode Islanders should make sure they have all of the necessary documents and paperwork with them prior to their appointment.