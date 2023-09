A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers flying United Airlines may run into a delay Tuesday as the airline deals with a “systemwide technology issue.”

United said airborne flights are continuing to their destinations, however, all departing flights are grounded for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.