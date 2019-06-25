UK-based wind company picks Rhode Island for US headquarters

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A company specializing in wind power blade maintenance has chosen Rhode Island for its U.S. headquarters, a sign of the state’s growing offshore wind industry.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said British company GEV Wind Power has committed to staying at Quonset Point in North Kingstown for at least 12 years.

The company plans to create 125 jobs in the state.

“As we gear up, there will be a tangible opportunity for Rhode Islanders to come and talk to us about the options for an exciting career in wind energy and join what is becoming one of America’s fastest-growing industries,” US General Manager of GEV Daniel Boon said.

Pryor says he traveled to the United Kingdom twice in recent months to secure the deal.

“This agreement will strengthen our renewable energy supply chain and will enable Rhode Islanders to access clean energy careers. We are grateful for Governor Raimondo’s vision and leadership in this key area,” Pryor said.

Pryor acknowledged that Massachusetts is building its role in the wind power industry but says Rhode Island is the “first mover” in this field.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation approved a $1.9 million tax credit for GEV. The tax credit amount will be determined by the number and wages of the new jobs created.

“Over the past few years, we’ve created nearly 7,000 clean energy jobs and are on track to meet our goal of increasing renewable energy tenfold by next year,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “As this industry continues to grow, we will keep working to ensure Rhode Island remains the economic epicenter of offshore wind in the United States.”