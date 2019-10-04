UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The challenges that the Rhode Island Republican Party faces in 2019 can't all be blamed on President Trump; the GOP has won just three of the 51 statewide and federal elections in Rhode Island since 2000, and none since 2006 -- well before Trump's emergence. Still, his brand of politics has proven particularly toxic in blue states, creating a major challenge for Republican leaders who must balance the strong support for him among party loyalists with a larger electorate that disapproves. For Rhode Island GOP Chair Sue Cienki, the safest bet is to avoid the topic as much as possible. "I'm lucky because I'm the head of the Rhode Island state Republican Party, and there's so many issues in Rhode Island, and that's what I'm really focusing in on," Cienki said on this week's Newsmakers. (Asked about the president urging foreign leaders to investigate the Biden family, she said, "I think President Trump is a disruptor. He's changed the way that we talk about the presidency, certainly. But I don't think he's the first one who started it.") Cienki says she's laser focused on winning General Assembly seats next November -- so much so that the GOP is not seeking a 2020 nominee to challenge Sen. Jack Reed. ("I'm not even sure if we're going to field a candidate for that," she said.) Instead, Republican leaders have identified 55 House and Senate races where they think they have a shot at knocking off Democratic incumbents. Top targets: Rep. Jay Edwards of Portsmouth, plus Rep. Justine Caldwell and Sen. Bridget Valverde, both from Cienki's hometown of East Greenwich. WPRI 12 political analyst Joe Fleming said Cienki is right to zero in on specific districts, and suggested she should focus on three things: quality candidates, fundraising, and district-level organizing. "If they don't have those three things, they're not going to make inroads," Fleming warned. The question is, will Cienki's candidates be able to carve out their own identities in the midst of another national election that centers on Trump?