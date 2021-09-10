US producer prices jump an unprecedented 8.3% in August

1. Dan McKee marked six months in the governor's office last week, but after an initial stretch of smooth sailing he now finds himself in choppier waters. McKee and his team have been thrown off course of late by two State House controversies: first the saga of chief of staff Tony Silva's Cumberland land deal, which forced Silva into an early exit, and now questions about a $5 million state contract for the hitherto unknown ILO Group. Yet the turbulence really began for McKee before those stories hit the evening news, dating back to his flip-flop under pressure over issuing a statewide K-12 mask mandate. Early on the governor had been able to stick to a clear and popular message regarding the pandemic: get shots into arms, and open everything back up. Now, though, the Delta variant is presenting him with tougher decisions at the same time that the public is growing more weary and divided. On Silva, the governor seems to have cauterized the wound by jettisoning his longtime aide. On the ILO Group, he and his aides face a tougher challenge -- convincing lawmakers, education stakeholders and the public that the seven-figure consulting contract for a brand-new firm was more than a sweetheart deal for insiders. As for the pandemic, McKee will need to show steady leadership in the coming weeks if cases climb due to schools reopening and the autumn-driven shift indoors. But some damage has already been done, as political insiders reassess how strong McKee looks going into the 2022 election -- and rivals see new reasons to think they've got a shot.

2. One person who has surely been following Governor McKee's travails with interest is Helena Foulkes, the former CVS executive who has been privately mulling whether to seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination for a few months now. Foulkes has played her cards very close to the vest -- she hasn't responded to a series of emails since early July inquiring about her potential candidacy, and those who know aren't saying much. At midsummer, the odds of Foulkes entering the race looked low; McKee appeared to be in strong shape after a successful first few months. But the recent turmoil around him has given her -- and the people pushing her to run -- a stronger argument for why McKee could be vulnerable despite the significant advantages of incumbency. Foulkes, a Rhode Island native who left CVS in 2018 to run the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, is prominent enough to have appeared on Fortune Magazine's Most Powerful Women list. Between her own resources and her potential fundraising network, she would be financially formidable, and she could announce as late as December and still be able to collect $1,000 max-out donations during the 2021 fundraising year. But there is a flip side to those advantages: Foulkes' résumé as a highly paid corporate executive may cause suspicion among some Democratic primary voters. That said, Democratic politics is in Foulkes' blood: she is the granddaughter of the late U.S. Sen. Thomas Dodd and the niece of retired U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd.