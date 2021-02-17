U.S. industrial production climbs 0.9% in January

FILE – In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. U.S. industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, Dec. 15 that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January, but it has yet to return to the level of activity that preceded the pandemic.

U.S. industrial production — which includes output factories, mines and utiliites — rose 0.9% last month on top of increases of 1.3% in December, 0.9% in November and 1.1% in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Still, industrial production was down 1.8% from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.

Mining jumped 2.3% on a burst of oil and gas drilling.

Utility output dropped 1.2% on declining production of natural gas.