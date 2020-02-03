Twin River’s parent company to move HQ to new Wexford complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The parent company of Twin River, which owns and manages two of the state’s casinos, has chosen the new site for its headquarters.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it wants to move its corporate headquarters to the sixth floor of the Wexford Innovation Complex in Providence.

The company, which was previously housed on Westminster Street bordering Kennedy Plaza, hopes to move into the Wexford Innovation Complex by 2021.

Twin River said approximately 30 employees will initially move to the new building. The new location will house the executive, legal, finance, technology and human resources sectors.

“We wanted to be a part of the city’s resurgence, but now, we want to be one of its catalysts,” Marc Crisafulli, Twin River’s executive vice president, said.

The company also wants to develop the waterfront park area near the complex, paying the city $100,000 a year between July of this year and June 2043, a total of $2.3 million.

“Supporting the park for 23 years and perhaps beyond is another way we can positively contribute to the fabric of this community and preserve and enhance this green space centerpiece within the district,” Crisafulli said.

The decision comes soon after the company announced a partnership with competitor IGT to supply the casinos with video gambling terminals.