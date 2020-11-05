Twin River OK’d to run Bally’s and renovate it quickly

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Nov. 4, 2020, officials with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a Rhode Island firm that’s buying Bally’s for $25 million, said they can make it “a place to see and be seen” by investing $90 million into the aging casino and boosting its offerings. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators gave approval Thursday to a Rhode Island company to operate Bally’s casino and quickly invest in renovations and repairs to Atlantic City’s poorest-performing gambling hall.

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission allowed Twin River Worldwide Holdings to operate Bally’s once the sale closes in about two weeks.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement said at least $75 million of the $90 million Twin River plans to invest in renovations and repairs should be spent within three years.

Bally’s currently ranks last among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of revenue won from gamblers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour