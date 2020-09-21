CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Twin River casinos to resume 24-hour operations on weekends

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two casinos will soon be extending their weekend hours.

A spokesperson for Twin River said beginning Friday, Sept. 25, its Lincoln and Tiverton locations will be open 24 hours on weekends. Both casinos will close at 3 a.m. Sunday, but will remain open the full 24 hours if the following Monday is a holiday.

“We’re pleased to expand our weekend hours of operation and take one step closer to some degree of business as usual,” said Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “That said, all COVID-19 protocols for guests and employees remain in place as do all cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

All guests must have their temperature taken and provide a photo ID for contact tracing before entering. Masks have to be worn at all times inside, and six feet of social distancing must be maintained between other guests and employees.

Slot machines, table games (except for craps and poker), sports betting, and stadium gaming will be available at both casinos, while Lincoln will also have simulcast racing.

Both hotels and the event center in Lincoln will remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour