Twin River casinos to resume 24-hour operations on weekends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two casinos will soon be extending their weekend hours.

A spokesperson for Twin River said beginning Friday, Sept. 25, its Lincoln and Tiverton locations will be open 24 hours on weekends. Both casinos will close at 3 a.m. Sunday, but will remain open the full 24 hours if the following Monday is a holiday.

“We’re pleased to expand our weekend hours of operation and take one step closer to some degree of business as usual,” said Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “That said, all COVID-19 protocols for guests and employees remain in place as do all cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

All guests must have their temperature taken and provide a photo ID for contact tracing before entering. Masks have to be worn at all times inside, and six feet of social distancing must be maintained between other guests and employees.

Slot machines, table games (except for craps and poker), sports betting, and stadium gaming will be available at both casinos, while Lincoln will also have simulcast racing.

Both hotels and the event center in Lincoln will remain closed.