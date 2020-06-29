Twin River casinos to ease certain restrictions, extend hours

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two casinos will ease some of its restrictions on Tuesday as the state enters Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy.

A spokesperson for Twin River said both locations will extend their hours of operation and will offer table games on a socially-distanced basis.

The locations will now be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. With both casinos open to the public, the Lincoln location will be able to accommodate 3,400 people and the Tiverton location will be limited to 900 people.

Table games will open on Tuesday with a maximum of three players per table. All players are required to wear masks, including the dealer. Plexiglass will divide not only the players, but also the players from the dealer. Roulette, poker and craps will not be available at this time.

No appointment or invitation will be required at either property, but new safety guidelines will require face masks to enter the casino.

Masks will be provided to guests if they do not bring one, according to Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

Photo identification will also be required for admittance into the casino, for contract tracing purposes. Thermal temperature checks also be performed on all guests and staff upon entering.

“Our pre-opening has gone exceptionally well and provided valuable and necessary training for our staff as we welcomed back guests on a very limited basis,” Crisafulli said. “We now feel comfortable broadening our offerings and expanding the number of guests in our two Rhode Island casinos, all the while adhering to the strict social distancing and health and safety protocols we have put in place for guests and team members alike.”

The casinos are asking guests to maintain a 6-to-10 foot distance from those outside of their party while in the casino. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be made available to guests.

No valet service will be available, only self parking.