LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Union workers at Bally’s Twin River casino voted Tuesday night in favor of a strike.

More than 92% of workers voted to authorize the strike, according to the union.

Their contract expires on Friday and workers are calling for increased staffing more full-time schedules and wage increases to match rising costs of living.

Bally’s and the union bargained for the first time last week and will meet again Wednesday night to negotiate further.

If they do not reach a deal with the casino, workers say they will go on strike as early as Friday.