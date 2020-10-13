Twin River acquires Bally’s casino brand

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that owns and operates Twin River Casino is expanding.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. announced Tuesday it has purchased the iconic Bally’s brand that was previously owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc.

According to Twin River, this will allow them to keep the Bally’s name for the Atlantic City property it agreed to buy from Caesars Entertainment following the previously announced purchase agreement.

This will also allow all Twin River facilities to be rebranded with the Bally’s name and logo.

Aside from the Twin River casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, the company owns and manages seven other casinos around the country: two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos, as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses, in Colorado.

