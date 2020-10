CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Cranston restaurant plans to reopen Tuesday, but for take-out orders only.

Twin Oaks temporarily closed its doors Monday after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page Friday that starting Tuesday, it will be open for take-out only until further notice.

Twin Oaks previously said it was having all of its employees tested as a precaution.