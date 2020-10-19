CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Twin Oaks closed until ‘future notice’ after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A popular Cranston restaurant will be closed until further notice after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Twin Oaks posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that three of its 160 employees had tested positive.

The restaurant said it closed Saturday evening so a professional cleaning company could sanitize the entire building. It also said all of the employees would be tested as a precaution.

Initially, the restaurant said it would reopen Tuesday, but in a second Facebook post, it said the test results were taking longer than expected, and they would be closed until “further notice.”

Providence

