Truck drivers racing against the clock to get shipments delivered ahead of snowstorm

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The incoming snowstorm will likely lead to poor road conditions, making it more difficult for vaccine and holiday gift deliveries to get to where they need to be.

But for people who drive for a living, there’s no much time for a break in shipments.

The Rhode Island Trucking Association said Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be busy as truck drivers aim to finish their routes ahead of the storm.

“We may face interstate shutdowns, face parking challenges, face the dangers of exposure out there,” Rhode Island Trucking Association President and CEO Christopher Maxwell said.

The Travel Centers of America truck stop in West Greenwich was packed with tractor trailers Tuesday.

Muhammad Atiq, a local truck driver, tells 12 News he is putting in extra hours to finish his route before the storm moves in.

“If I start early, like 30 minutes, 40 minutes early, I will make it on time,” he said.

The New Jersey man, who has been transporting goods for Amazon for three months, said his supervisors routinely check their routes to ensure safe travels.

“We’re going to be taking routes where the snow storm is not going to hit too much,” Atiq said.

Atiq said this is his first major snowstorm as a truck driver, and his goal is to make it back to New Jersey before the roads get too dangerous.

Heading home is Maxwell’s best advise for drivers during the snowstorm.

“If they can get home, then get home they will,” he said. “If they can’t, if they are critical loads, there are procedures in place, but I think the prudent person’s safety is our biggest concern.”

Maxwell said this snowstorm is coming on top of other challenges, which include the busy holiday season and the ongoing shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our capacity is already taxed, then you throw in a pandemic on top of that and decreased capacity,” he said. “We have the solemn duty of getting this very important vaccine to people, but again, I don’t think you will see much of a wrinkle there.”

Maxwell said he hates seeing tractor trailer trucks stuck on the highway or jackknifed off the road, but he’s expecting it, calling it “inevitable” with a snowstorm like this.