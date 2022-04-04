PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you were planning on taking a vacation soon, it might cost you a bit more than you initially thought.

Hayley Berg, an economist that works for the smartphone app Hopper, said the cost of airfare in particular is surging.

“Airfare this year is up 75% more than it was at this time last year, and up 40% since the beginning of this year,” Berg explained.

Berg said across the board, domestic and international flight prices are more expensive because more people are traveling.

But it’s not just the increased demand that’s driving up the cost.

The spike in fuel prices is another factor, according to Berg, as well as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“Jet fuel accounts for about 30% of airfare costs, so that is the airline paying for the fuel to get you from A-to-B,” Berg said.

Berg expects the cost of flights to continue to increase over the next few months.

She recommends travelers have a plan in place before buying their plane ticket.

“Start monitoring prices now,” she said. “Expect to book between now and the first week of May … after the first week of May, you’ll really only see flight increases.”

Berg also suggests travelers set price alerts on their smartphones through Hopper to monitor whether the price of any given flight has gone up or down.