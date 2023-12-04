PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — What is believed to be Rhode Island’s first “scratch kitchen Jewish deli” officially opened its doors in Pawtucket over the weekend.

Maven’s Delicatessen, which is nestled inside the Blackstone Place shopping plaza on East Avenue, celebrated its grand opening Sunday.

Jason Sugarman, founder of Maven’s Delicatessen, tells 12 News the deli quickly sold out of the 1,200 made-from-scratch bagels that were prepared ahead of opening day.

Sugarman believes Maven’s Delicatessen is the first of its kind in the Ocean State. He said the deli smokes and cures its own meats in house, as well as bakes its own bread, bagels and cookies.

Right now, Sugarman said the deli is trying to gauge how much meat to smoke and cure at a time, since the process takes two weeks. The bakers are also figuring out how much bread, bagels and desserts to make each day.

Maven’s Delicatessen can seat approximately 100 people and is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The deli’s expansive menu includes fresh bagels, smoked meats, sandwiches, latkes, lox, challah, matzo ball soup and cookies. Dinner plates, such as brisket, schnitzel, stuffed cabbage and smoked meatloaf, will also soon be available.