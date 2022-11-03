PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The grand opening of the new Trader Joe’s in Providence is finally here!

A ribbon cutting for the grocery store located at 425 South Main Street is scheduled for 8 a.m.

When inside, you’ll see murals that capture scenes from Federal Hill, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, India Point and Roger Williams Park.

The popular grocery chain says it has hired more than 80 employees for the Providence location so far, with plans to hire more.

The new location will also donate 100% of unsold products to non-profit, community-based organizations seven days a week.

This is the second Trader Joe’s in Rhode Island — the other is on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.