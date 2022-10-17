PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve been missing Toys “R” Us, you’re in luck just ahead of the holiday season.

New in-store locations have opened in select Macy’s department stores across the country, including in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The department store chain announced in July it was adding toy shops to all of its locations across the U.S.

The toy store filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and soon closed all of its locations in 2018.

In an effort to mark the grand openings at all of its stores, Macy’s is holding nine days of activities starting on Saturday.

Here are where you can find Toys “R” Us in Southern New England:

Rhode Island:

Providence Place

Warwick

Massachusetts:

South Shore Plaza

Square One

Emerald Square

Kingston Collection

Dartmouth

Solomon Pond

Hanover

Cape Cod

Burlington

Holyoke Mall At Ingleside

Northshore

Auburn

Boston (Downtown)

Natick Collection

A full list of locations where Toys “R” Us shops can be found on Macy’s website.