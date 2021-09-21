Toyota scraps V8 in Tundra redesign, adds hybrid powertrain

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A 2022 Toyota Tundra is shown at Motor Bella in Pontiac, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Toyota is dumping the big V8 engine in the latest redesign of its Tundra full-size pickup truck, a bold move in a market that likes big, powerful engines. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is dumping the big V8 engine in the latest redesign of its Tundra full-size pickup truck, a bold move in a market that likes big, powerful engines.

The 381 horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 will be replaced by a base 389 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. There’s also an optional gas-electric hybrid system with 437 horsepower.

The move is necessary due to stronger U.S. fuel economy requirements that soon will be imposed under President Joe Biden.

The old V8 got only 13 miles per gallon in the city and 17 on the highway.

Toyota wouldn’t say the mileage for the new engines, but said they’ll be more efficient and powerful than the outgoing V8.

Prices weren’t released. The new truck goes on sale later this year as a 2022 model.

