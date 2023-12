PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The S&P 500 may be approaching a record high, but most of Rhode Island’s top companies haven’t had such a banner year.

CVS Health, Citizens Financial Group and Hasbro are all ending the year with their stock prices down by a double-digit percentage compared with last December. But Textron stock gained in 2023.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Ted Nesi breaks down the numbers for each company and what’s driving the trends.