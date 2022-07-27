CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Topgolf is one step closer to calling Rhode Island home.

Construction got underway on the sports and entertainment facility Wednesday morning, which will be located inside the old Citizens Bank headquarters at Sockanossett Cross Road in Cranston.

Mayor Ken Hopkins said this project has been four years in the making. The zoning change necessary for the property was finalized by the Cranston City Council in January 2020.

“This is the first big family entertainment family complex since Rocky Point,” he said.

Carpionato Group, the project developer, tells 12 News facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Topgolf hopes to employ roughly 400 people at its Cranston location, which will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, concessions, video games and music.

Cranston residents have repeatedly expressed concerns regarding the traffic surrounding the new entertainment facility.

Hopkins said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation recently discussed the possibility of a clover leaf-shaped exit to redirect that traffic to the opposite side of Chapel View.

Gov. Dan McKee described Topgolf as a major economic boost for Rhode Island, especially since it will attract visitors from out-of-state.

Hopkins said Topgolf isn’t the only project Cranston has been working on, adding that the city is also revitalizing the Park Theatre.

“Next week, we’ll break ground over in Knightsville,” Hopkins said. “We’re going to make an Italian district … with al fresco dining.”

Garden City Center announced earlier this week it will be welcoming five new businesses within the coming months. The outdoor shopping center also anticipated an additional 14 stores to open by the end of the year.

“Then we’ll have some more projects that will be coming up in this same area,” Hopkins added. “I can’t announce them yet, but they’re on the drawing board.”