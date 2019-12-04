Top RI hospital group Lifespan eyes cost cuts after $35 million loss

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest hospital group and biggest private employer is announcing new steps to cut costs after ending its most recent fiscal year deep in the red.

Lifespan suffered a net loss of $35 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the not-for-profit company revealed Wednesday. It was a sharp reversal from the previous fiscal year, when Lifespan earned a profit of $24 million.

A closer look at the numbers made them look even more alarming: Lifespan said its regular operations lost $55 million during the fiscal year, but that was partly offset by income from its investments.

Lifespan owns Rhode Island Hospital as well as The Miriam, Newport and Bradley, and at last check had over 15,000 employees. Dr. Tim Babineau, its president and CEO since 2012, said he is already taking steps to stabilize the organization’s finances, including offering early retirement to workers starting in March.

“While the fiscal year 2019 financial results are concerning, as Rhode Island’s largest and most preferred provider of health service, and the state’s largest employer, we are committed to regaining our financial viability,” Babineau said in a statement.

Lifespan’s struggles come amid continued turmoil in Rhode Island’s hospital sector, after its latest effort to merge with Women & Infants parent Care New England collapsed over the summer when CNE pulled out. Gov. Gina Raimondo had pushed the negotiations — the third merger attempt in two decades — out of concern about CNE’s original plan to become an arm of Boston-based Partners HealthCare, owner of Brigham & Women’s.

Care New England — which until recently had been in poorer financial health than Lifespan — announced more positive numbers on Tuesday, saying its hospitals made a $9.7 million profit in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, compared with a $15.8 million loss in the same period a year earlier. CNE’s operations were $5 million in the black.

“The year-end financial information reported today demonstrates Care New England’s continued commitment and focus on improving quality, service, access, and financial performance,” Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale said in a statement.

Lifespan pointed the finger for its challenges in part at Care New England, saying the latter company’s decision to close money-losing Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket in late 2017 has put “excessive demands” on Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam. Lifespan also blamed “a dramatic and unexpected reduction in Medicare rates” that cost the group nearly $25 million, plus a shift to more government insurance payments and “the continued steerage of tertiary care to Boston.”

Babineau said he is hoping Lifespan’s operations can generate $1 million in profit in the current 2019-20 fiscal year with help from recently hired consultants Alvarez and Marsal. In addition to the early retirement program, Babineau said Lifespan has implemented “an ongoing restructuring effort throughout the system.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook