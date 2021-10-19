Tommy’s Pizza closing Providence location after 66 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tommy’s Pizza, which has been serving up slices on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence since 1955, is closing its doors for good.

Tommy Sacco, the current owner and grandson of the original owner, tells 12 News there were several factors that influenced the difficult decision.

“I just thought, with the multigenerational following of people all these years, we would be pretty secure, but the last seven years have not been that way,” Sacco said Tuesday. “My heart and soul was into this business growing up as a young boy. I cried a lot because I didn’t want to see this place close.”

According to Sacco, a combination of financial losses, the pandemic, and increased violence in the area made it impossible to stay open.

“There is more crime, there’s less foot traffic, a lot of the people that used to live in this neighborhood moved out,” he explained.

He said the pandemic finally pushed them over the edge.

“I mean, its impossible to get staff,” Sacco added. “Also, with people doing remote working … so downtown was a lot of our business, no one is downtown anymore.”

Sacco reminded his customers that their location on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston will remain open.