To stop parties, Airbnb won’t let some guests book homes

(AP) — Airbnb will ban some younger U.S. guests from booking local homes as part of a continuing effort to crack down on unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said Thursday that U.S. guests under age 25 with fewer than three positive reviews won’t be allowed to book entire homes close to where they live.

Airbnb won’t say how it defines “close.” Those guests will still be allowed to book entire homes elsewhere.

Airbnb began stepping up efforts to ban “party houses” last November after five people were shot and killed during an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California.

