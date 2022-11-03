NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.

12 News reached out to co-owner Ed Brady about the expansion.

“We are eager to unveil our North Kingstown ground-up build,” he said. “In conjunction with local architectural firm ZDS and commercial contractor Bentley Builders, we have put together a state-of-the-art prototype facility that will be the foundation for considering future franchise expansion while maintaining the homegrown and close-knit community connection that we have established and maintained since our start in Cranston almost 10 years ago.”

Thirsty Beaver most recently opened a location in Westerly over the summer.

Other locations include the original in Cranston, plus Smithfield, Foxboro and Wrentham.

Brady said the North Kingstown location is expected to open in late winter or early spring.

Brady, part of Dig In Dining & Entertainment, is also co-owner of Cranston’s historic Park Theatre which is currently being revitalized.