EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Metacomet Golf Course may soon be transformed into a supermarket-anchored shopping plaza surrounded by nearly 900 residential apartments.

Developer Marshall Properties purchased the golf course nearly three years ago with the intent of transforming it into residential and commercial buildings.

New renderings released by the East Providence Waterfront Commission reveal that the shopping center would be named “The Met.”

The shopping center would be accessible through a new roundabout off of Veterans Memorial Parkway. The main access road leads directly to an unnamed grocery store, as well as an additional roundabout that directs residents to the to shopping center and apartments.

The renderings include various retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court, bank and a promenade. The shopping plaza will also feature a nine-hole golf course, outdoor seating for al fresco dining and what looks like an amphitheater-style park.

The shopping plaza would be flanked by 890 apartments. The buildings themselves range from three to five stories tall and will include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. There will also be underground parking garages to supplement the surface lots and various amenities for residents, such as a fitness center and swimming pool.

The renderings indicate that there will be at least three residential buildings dedicated to senior living. There will also be townhomes, duplexes and residential parking garages available.

Marshal Properties noted in its application that 10% of the apartments would be set aside as affordable inclusionary housing.

It’s unclear at this time when construction could begin on the new shopping center.

The proposed shopping center has faced fierce opposition from East Providence residents in recent years due to the potential for negative environmental impacts and increases in traffic.