WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Westerly restaurant will be closing its doors for good next month.

Colin and Stephanie Bennett⁣ announced Monday that the Malted Barley’s last day open will be March 2.

“We know that this will come as a shock to many of you,” the Bennetts wrote. “The truth is, the burden of liability has taken its toll on us in all ways possible. It’s time for a new chapter.”

The Bennetts first opened the High Street restaurant 12 years ago.

“We’ve always maintained that ‘all boats rise with the tide’ and in our 12 years of business, this always proved true for us,” the couple wrote. “We are so proud of what we built, and we will always cherish the memories made here.”

Gift cards will be honored at the Providence location, which the Bennetts said will remain open.

“We thank you all so much for your support over the years,” the couple said. “It’s been an honor to get to know so many of you and to stand with you through hurricanes, floods and pandemics.”

The Bennetts’ plans for the future include focusing on family and their flower farm, Echo Rock Flowers, which opened in 2019.

The Malted Barley will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through March 2.

“Please stop in to get your last Barley fix before we close the doors!” the couple said.