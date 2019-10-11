The Latest: US suspends tariff hike in limited China deal

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Safe to say Speaker Mattiello has had better weeks. On Tuesday, we revealed a state grand jury is investigating the activities of Mattiello's 2016 re-election campaign; 72 hours later, we reported a federal grand jury is investigating how Cranston chiropractor Victor Pedro used all the taxpayer money steered to him by Mattiello and top aide Frank Montanaro Jr. Considering the way prosecutors have rocked Rhode Island politics in the past, the revelations have hit the State House like bolts of lightning. After all, Mattiello himself became speaker when a law enforcement raid ended the career of his predecessor Gordon Fox. What to make of the two probes? For the case involving Mattiello's 2016 campaign, it helps to recall its origins: the Board of Elections referred former Mattiello operative Jeff Britt to the AG's office for potential criminal charges following an investigation into the notorous pro-Mattiello mailer sent by the speaker's erstwhile GOP rival Shawna Lawton. Britt is clearly taking it seriously, retaining a high-powered lawyer in Bob Corrente, Neronha's predecessor as U.S. attorney. Will the AG's office and the grand jury interpret their mission narrowly, limiting their examination to Britt's conduct? Or will they expand the inquiry's scope to determine how many inside the Mattiello organization had knowledge of the effort to circumvent campaign finance laws? Even less is known about the chiropractor case, but we have confirmed the U.S. attorney is reviewing the $1.4 million in Medicaid money Pedro has received since 2015. Keep in mind, investigations can go in unexpected directions - prosecutors uncovered the bribe that helped put Fox away while looking into a different issue with his campaign finances. And that's why these cases will be the talk of Smith Hill until they come to a conclusion.