FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular Boston sports bar is coming to Patriot Place.

The Harp is expected to open its second location in Foxboro later this year.

The sports bar will move into the space that once housed the CBS Sporting Club, which closed back in January to make room for a “new concept.”

The Harp will feature an expansive patio with a clear view inside the nearby Gillette Stadium. It will also offer comfort food favorites and a “buzzing atmosphere” for Boston sports lovers.

“With an unbeatable combination of delicious food, passion for Boston sports and extraordinary view of New England’s premier sports stadium, The Harp will be the every day, go-to sports bar for an exciting game viewing experience and an essential part of every game day, concert night and everything in between,” Patriot Place General Manager Brian Earley said.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.