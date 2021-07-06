The Grange in Providence forced to close temporarily amid staffing shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owners of a popular vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Providence announced Tuesday they will be temporarily closing their doors due to a staffing shortage.

In a social media post, the owners of The Grange said they don’t want patrons to have a bad experience at their restaurant because they are understaffed.

“Throughout this past year and a half, we never expected the hardest part of this pandemic would be when things reopened fully,” they wrote. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to press the pause button for now.”

The restaurant is known for its primarily plant-based and organic menu. The owners said they plan to reopen the restaurant “when we are confident we can do our best.”

In the meantime, the owners said their two sister restaurants, Garden Grille and Wildflour Vegan Bakery, will remain open.

“Huge thank you to our staff and to all of you who have stuck with us through it all. We look forward to welcoming you back soon,” they wrote.