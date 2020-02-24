TGI Fridays: Closure of Warwick location ‘based solely on business demands’

Live Now
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The signage outside a former TGI Fridays location in Warwick has already been removed after the restaurant shut down without warning over the weekend.

Patrons told Eyewitness News the Route 2 restaurant — Rhode Island’s only TGI Fridays location — was open for business on Saturday. On Sunday, the building was dark and had a sign on the door asking people to visit the Seekonk location.

On Monday, TGI Fridays management released a statement saying employees of the Warwick restaurant were given a chance to transfer one of its other locations.

“We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance. This closure was a strategic decision based solely on business demands. Impacted restaurant managers and crew members were offered positions within our other restaurants.”

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon also released a statement Monday saying he doesn’t expect the building will be vacant for very long.

“With the demand on Route 2 in Warwick, we anticipate a new business coming in soon,” he said. “With this robust economy, we are hopeful that all of the displaced employees will find suitable employment quickly.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

