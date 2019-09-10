TF Green exec abruptly resigns

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A top executive at the quasi-public state agency that runs T.F. Green Airport has abruptly stepped down.

Richard McCurley, the R.I. Airport Corporation’s senior vice president of operations and chief of staff, left his job Tuesday.

McCurley was the fourth highest executive at the corporation and reported directly to RIAC President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad, according to its website. An organizational chart shows McCurley’s responsibilities included marketing and communications as well as lobbying and legal matters.

“Mr. McCurley informed RIAC that he was resigning effective Sept. 10,” Fischer said in a statement.

“We appreciate his contributions and service during his tenure at the Rhode Island Airport Corporation,” Fischer continued. “A search process has been ongoing to identify a senior vice president of operations.”

McCurley’s departure comes at a challenging time for Rhode Island’s flagship airport.

Agency data shows 1.9 million passengers used T.F. Green during the first half of this year, a drop of nearly 10% from the same period in 2018. The airport announced last weekend that Sun Country Airlines is ending flights early this year, the latest in a series of carrier cutbacks at the airport.

State Sen. Sam Bell, D-Providence, recently called on Gov. Gina Raimondo to conduct a performance review of Ahmad’s executive team, saying he has “significant doubts about the way the Airport Corporation management is operating T.F. Green.”

