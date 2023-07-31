PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tesla is coming to Providence.

The electric carmaker is opening a regional hub at the former Stop & Shop in the Mashpaug Commons Plaza, Joseph Paolino Jr. confirmed to 12 News.

The 76,000-square-foot facility will include a repair shop, as well as vehicles available for purchase. Paolino said it will be one of the largest Tesla hubs in Southern New England and create 30 full-time jobs.

It’s expected to open early next year.

The new hub will differ from the company’s Warwick location, which is just a showroom for sales.

Tesla, city and state officials have scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the project.