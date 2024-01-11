PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Electric carmaker Tesla is taking steps to open its planned regional hub in Providence.

The company is going before the Providence Board of Licenses on Thursday afternoon to seek a second-hand auto license. The license allows a business to buy, sell, purchase, barter, or deal in used or second-hand motor vehicles, including retail and wholesale, according to the licensing board’s website.

Paolino Properties, which announced the carmaker’s plans to open a regional hub at the former Stop & Shop in the Mashpaug Commons Plaza last July, was overseeing the project’s construction last summer. The group said the hub was expected to open in early 2024.

However, an exact opening date has yet to be announced by Paolino Properties or Tesla, despite repeated inquiries to both companies by Target 12.

Mayor Brett Smiley’s office told Target 12 it could not confirm an opening date for the new facility yet.

The Tesla location in Providence will be the company’s second location in Rhode Island. In 2019, the company opened up a sales showroom in Warwick.

The 76,000-square-foot facility will include a repair shop, as well as vehicles available for purchase.

Former Providence Mayor and Paolino Properties Managing Director Joseph Paolino Jr. said it will be one of the largest Tesla hubs in Southern New England and create 30 full-time jobs.

Several jobs for the Providence location have already been posted on Tesla’s website.

