TF Green named 2nd Best Small Airport in the Nation

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ T.F. Green International Airport recently received some national recognition.

T.F. Green finished second in the 2020 “USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice” travel award contest for the country’s “Best Small Airport.”

The airport was nominated as one of the Top 20 airports by a panel of travel experts, according to T.F. Green spokesperson John Goodman.

“With T.F. Green’s ranking, travelers across the country will now recognize what we’ve always known ─ T.F. Green is truly one of the best airports in the country and a hassle-free gateway to this region,” Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon said.

According to USA Today’s “10Best” website, “Loyal fans of T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island love it as an alternative to Boston Logan for its lack of crowds and lines and quick access to Providence and Boston via a dedicated train station.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo said it’s exciting to see the state’s airport recognized on a national level.

“Businesses want to grow and people want to live in well-connected communities, and I look forward to continuing to support the airport as it expands and innovates,” Raimondo said.

T.F. Green will begin upgrades and renovations in its terminal starting this summer, including a selection of new restaurants and shops for travelers, Goodman added.