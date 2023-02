PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurants and other businesses around Rhode Island are gearing up to have two of their biggest days of the year in a three-day span.

If you haven’t made a reservation yet for Super Bowl Sunday or Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, it’s recommended to do so sooner rather than later.

In the above video, 12 News checks in with two local restaurants to see how they’re preparing for the big rush.