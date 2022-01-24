Stop & Shop adds ‘Flashfood’ program at 5 RI stores

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A program that aims to help people save on groceries and eliminate food waste is now available at Stop & Shop locations in and around Providence.

The Flashfood app connects customers with discounted food items that are nearing their best-by date. People can buy meat, dairy, produce, bakery and nonperishable products directly through the app, then pick them up at the designated area within their store.

According to Stop & Shop, the program launched last Thursday at the following locations:

  • Providence: 850 Manton Ave.
  • Providence: 333 West River St.
  • Pawtucket: 368-398 Cottage St.
  • East Providence: 1925 Pawtucket Ave.
  • North Providence: 1128 Mineral Spring Ave.

Stop & Shop said it’s the first grocery retailer in Rhode Island to use Flashfood. Since launching a pilot in Worcester earlier this year, the company said it’s already reduced food waste by 35,000 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/21/2: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community