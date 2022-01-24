Stop & Shop adds ‘Flashfood’ program at 5 RI stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A program that aims to help people save on groceries and eliminate food waste is now available at Stop & Shop locations in and around Providence.
The Flashfood app connects customers with discounted food items that are nearing their best-by date. People can buy meat, dairy, produce, bakery and nonperishable products directly through the app, then pick them up at the designated area within their store.
According to Stop & Shop, the program launched last Thursday at the following locations:
- Providence: 850 Manton Ave.
- Providence: 333 West River St.
- Pawtucket: 368-398 Cottage St.
- East Providence: 1925 Pawtucket Ave.
- North Providence: 1128 Mineral Spring Ave.
Stop & Shop said it’s the first grocery retailer in Rhode Island to use Flashfood. Since launching a pilot in Worcester earlier this year, the company said it’s already reduced food waste by 35,000 pounds.