Steamship Authority target of ransomware attack, may cause delays

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Steamship Authority customers may experience delays Wednesday, according to the company’s Twitter.

The Wood’s Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority were reportedly the target of a ransomware attack that is impacting their ferry operations.

“As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays,” the tweet says.

The Steamship Authority said they have a team of IT professionals assessing the impact of the attack.

More information is expected after their initial assessment, according to the tweet.

A ransomware attack is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or block access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.

