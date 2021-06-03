Steamship Authority ferry service still slowed by cyberattack

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket continues to be affected by a ransomware cyberattack Thursday.

The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority first reported the ransomware attack Wednesday.

On Thursday, scheduled trips were running as normal, but there may be some delays in the ticketing process, the authority said on its Twitter account.

7:45 a.m. 6/3/2021 update: Good morning. The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday's incident. 1/4 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) June 3, 2021

Passengers are also being urged to pay in cash as there is limited access to credit card systems.

The cyberattack remains under investigation by local, state and federal authorities including the FBI.