Steamship Authority ferry service still slowed by cyberattack

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket continues to be affected by a ransomware cyberattack Thursday.

The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority first reported the ransomware attack Wednesday.

On Thursday, scheduled trips were running as normal, but there may be some delays in the ticketing process, the authority said on its Twitter account.

Passengers are also being urged to pay in cash as there is limited access to credit card systems.

The cyberattack remains under investigation by local, state and federal authorities including the FBI.

